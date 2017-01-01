Funeral services will be held graveside at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Pembroke on Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. for Carol M. Sullivan, daughter of Frederick and Vivian Coes and long-time resident of Pembroke, Massachusetts, who died peacefully on Dec. 21 in the comfort of her home. A reception will follow.Carol leaves behind her cherished companion of 19 years, Philip Drosdik; and her three beloved sons: David and his spouse Gary DiBlasio of South Woodstock, Peter, his spouse Lynda and their children Jared, Jeffrey and Lindsay of Duxbury, Massachusetts, and Andrew, his spouse Jaime and their children Drew, Lucy and Emmy of Pembroke. She is also survived by her two nephews Brian Stripp of Chelmsford, Massachusetts and Douglas Stripp of Epping, New Hampshire.She was predeceased by her husband, John Edward Sullivan; and a sister, Vivian Arlene (Coes) Stripp.Carol, known as “Coco” to her many friends and relatives, was an avid painter in watercolors, winning numerous awards in the many juried art exhibits she entered on the South Shore. She will be remembered as having an insatiable curiosity about nature and the sciences, a strong eye for design, style and balance, a passion for philanthropy and a restless fascination with landscape and the dynamic of moving water, which inspired many of her paintings. She had a very sharp wit and loved to laugh, maintaining a positive attitude throughout her full and precious life.Memorial gifts in Carol’s memory can be made to the South Shore Science Center, 48 Jacobs Lane, Norwell, MA 02061.

This obituary will also appear in the December 29, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

