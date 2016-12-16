Caroling, Cocoa and Cookies, happening at Reading Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The roving band of singers will serenade village residents with the songs of the season. Then they’ll head back to the library for some cocoa and cookies, a Christmas story, and a special visitor. The library will provide the song books. You’ll need to bring a headlamp or a flashlight, your voice, a love of cookies, and some holiday spirit. For more information, call 484-5588. Special thanks to the Reading Public Library, its board and to the Reading Fire Department Auxiliary for putting on this event.