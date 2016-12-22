On Woodstock

Well, here we are at the final countdown to Christmas. We have the snow and all the lights that brighten everything up during these darkest days of the year leading to the birth of new light. We have the Hawaiian Snowwoman on the corner of Lincoln and Route 4 telling us that warmth is just a state of mind. Office parties have been held, including the Vermont Standard correspondents’ party, which was awesome by the way. Wassail, made possible by dozens of local volunteers, really got us in the Christmas spirit.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services will soon be held at local churches to remind us of what is most important in our lives: love, peace, joy, hope and generosity. I will be doing one of the reflections at the North Chapel Universalist Society Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m.

The members of the North Chapel would like you to know that all are most welcome. And, if you want to visit the spirit of Christmas past, Billings Farm and Museum will share the traditions of late 19th century Christmas in Vermont, including demonstrating how holiday treats were baked in the woodstove, on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. Billings Farm will also offer horse-drawn sleigh rides from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. So, may you be blessed with all the joys of the season and have a very merry Christmas everyone!