The Woodstock Police Department in conjunction with the Woodstock Police Officers Association will be having a “Stuff The Cruiser” event.

The event will be held during the Wassail parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon until 4 p.m. at the intersection of Central Street and Elm Street in the center of Woodstock Village.

Come watch the Wassail parade and help spread some Christmas cheer by donating a new, unwrapped toy to a less fortunate child.

All new, unwrapped toys donated will be given to the local Marine Toys for Tots campaign located at 27 Farmview Drive in White River Junction.

Visit Toys for Tots online at goo.gl/7eeQKy.