By Katy Savage, Standard Staff

Windsor Central Superintendent Alice Worth is stepping down at the end of this school year, after five years of leading the supervisory union.

Worth, 66, oversaw the consolidation of Bridgewater and Pomfret schools and spearheaded the creation of unified curriculums.

She’s retiring, she said. She’ll spend time with friends and family and said she’ll remain active in the education realm through consulting.

“It is time to take leave and turn the reins over to someone else,” said Worth in an email.

Worth has been an educator in Vermont since 1974, when she became a high school teacher in Newport.

A search committee began collecting applications to fill Worth’s vacancy a couple months ago. About 15 applied as of Tuesday.

“There’s a thinner field than expected,” said Paige Hiller, who is co-chair of the search committee. “I think these are probably challenging times in Vermont…It feels like there’s a zillion acts that are being handed down to schools these days,” she said.

Hiller mentioned Act 46, which requires schools to merge, and Act 77, which requires students to take ownership in their education by developing learning pathways based on their interests.

Despite the small number, Hiller said she was encouraged by the strength in the applicant pool.

The 10-member search committee consisting of school board members, Windsor Central staff, educators and two parents held its first meeting on Monday where members discussed pros and cons of Worth’s tenure.

Hiller said Worth brought more consistency to the schools by establishing more evaluation processes.

“She’s really looked at curriculum development and consistencies, especially within K-6 schools,” said Hiller.

She said the search committee will be looking for more “open communication and more transparency of how things work,” in their future candidate.

Worth’s position was budgeted for a $120,226 salary this school year, according to the WSCU budget.

Members of the search committee are putting together a vision of what they want to see in their next superintendent.

On Dec. 7, they’ll post the vision on the WCSU website to get parent feedback.

On Dec. 19, the committee members will meet again to review the vision and questions they want to ask applicants.

Candidates that meet the criteria will be interviewed mid-January through mid-February. The search committee will interview them and then a parent community committee and a teacher-principal committee. One representative from each town in the supervisory union will have a say. The plan is to hire the new candidate in March.

If the search committee can’t find a qualified candidate, committee members will consider hiring a company to do the search for them.

“We’re taking some bold moves,” said Hiller, who is vice-chair of the Windsor Central board, chair of the Woodstock Elementary School Board and serves on the Woodstock Union High School-Middle School Board.

She said finding the right person is essential.

“I think our area is at a tipping point and we need a leader who can bring us forward to the next level,” she said. “We can stay status quo and do a good job or we can really knock it out of the park and do an outstanding job.”