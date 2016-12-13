CLAREMONT, New Hampshire — Memorial services were held Dec. 3 at the Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon, New Hampshire for Correne May Frenier, 73, who passed away Nov. 28 at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Sept. 23, 1943, daughter of the late Raymond J. and May B. (Robinson) Ryan.

Correne grew up and attended grade schools in Enfield, New Hampshire.

In 1972 she married her husband Francis Frenier III. Together they raised their two children. Together they traveled while Francis was in the Army. Following Francis’s discharge in 1980 they moved back to the Upper Valley. After moving back to the area Correne began working at Kmart for 15 years followed by JC Penney’s where she would eventually retire from.

In her free time Correne was also an avid reader and knitter, and loved all animals. Correne was also a member of the American Legion Post 22 Women’s Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband, Francis W. Frenier III of Claremont; her daughter, Danielle S. Ocker and husband, B.J. of Hartland; stepdaughter, Julie Bean of Lebanon, New Hampshire; two sisters, Shirley and Nancy; sister-in-law, Helen; her grandchildren, Megan Pardoe and husband, Jeremy, Mathew Jason, Nathan Ocker, Matthew Ocker, Kylie Isenburg, Taryn Isenburg, Joel Isenburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Correne was predeceased by her daughter, Jacqueline Stratton Isenburg.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jacqueline Stratton Isenburg Endowed Memorial Scholarship 1215 Wilbraham Rd, Springfield, MA 01119.

