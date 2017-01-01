BRIDGEWATER CORNERS — Memorial services were held on Dec. 28 at the Bethany Mennonite Church in Bridgewater Corners for Doris Billings Earle, 77, who died Dec. 21 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Burial will take place in the Topliff Cemetery.

Doris was born on June 14, 1939 in Poultney, daughter of Gilbert E. and Anna (Sears) Billings.

Doris worked for her family at Ruth’s Lunch in Ludlow, Vermont and later at the Cole Farm in Woodstock. She then spent 43 years delivering mail in Plymouth and Bridgewater Corners with her late husband Carroll, retiring March 31, 2013.

Doris was a long time supporter of the Bethany Mennonite Church in Bridgewater Corners and well known throughout the community as someone who loved to dance, cook, and spend time with both family and friends.

She is survived by her five children; Linda Scott – Andrews and her husband Rodney Andrews, Debora and James Oldenburg Jr., Tammi Earle and her partner Robert Berg, Edwin P. and his wife Tammy Earle, and Carolsue and her husband William Hannabury; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her brother Robert F. Billings and his wife Shirley.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Carroll F. Earle; a grandson Mark G. Earle; and 10 siblings; Louise Jones, Ruth Dubey, Alex Billings, Gilbert C. Billings, Raymond Billings, Edgar Billings, Betty Ragucci, Norma Linihar, and Phyllis Kennett.

Memorial donations may be made to; The Bethany Mennonite Church, 169 Rt. 100 A Bridgewater Corners, VT 05035 or to the Bridgewater Fire Department, P.O. Box 212, Bridgewater, VT 05034 or Neighbors Helping Neighbors, P.O. Box 39, Bridgewater, VT 05034.

