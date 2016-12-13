WINDSOR — There will be no services per the request of Dorothy D. McEnaney, 90, a longtime resident of Windsor, who passed away Dec. 10, at the Cedar Hill Healthcare Center in Windsor. Burial will be held at the convenience of her family in the Brownsville Cemetery in West Windsor at a later date.She was born Feb. 20, 1926 in Windsor, daughter of Millard and Beatrice (Cushman) Dana.She received her schooling in Windsor and graduated from Rousse’s Point High School in 1943. She later graduated from Plattsburgh State Teachers College in 1947.She married Walter K. McEnaney in Aug. of 1949.Dorothy earned her Master’s Degree from Western Connecticut University in 1968. Mrs. McEnaney taught elementary school on Long Island for 19 years and then for Westchester County for 11 years before teaching remedial math at State Street School in Windsor for 10 years. She retired in 1988.She was a Charter member of Historic Windsor.Survivors include one daughter, Carolyn Van Tassell and her husband, Bruce of Perkinsville; one son, Bruce McEnaney and his wife, Betty of Chester; two grandchildren, Timothy and Scott McEnaney and his wife, Erin; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Dana McEnaney.She was predeceased by her husband in 2012; her parents; and one brother, Charles Dana.Memorial contributions may be made to the Windsor Public Library at 43 State Street, Windsor, VT 05089.The Knight Funeral Home in Windsor is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to her family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com

This obituary will also appear in the December 15, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

