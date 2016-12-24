Reflections from Silver Lake

We wish for all our readers, advertisers and friends to have the kind of holiday season that brings joy to the heart and warmth to the soul.

Whether it is in the spirit of Christmas, Hanukkah or any other persuasion that guides peoples’ thoughts and stimulates emotions at this time of the year, we hope you will enjoy the essence of the season–giving to others. Be reminded–not all gifts need to come from a store. Many can come from the heart, requiring just a kind thought and very little, if any, out of pocket expense for the giver.

It’s really easy to do and it’s never too late to act. Try saying something nice to someone who isn’t among your favorite people. Pick out a charity you’ve never helped before and make a donation. Hold a door open at a busy store to help a few people pass. Volunteer a few hours to help a nonprofit achieve its goals.

Call or write to an old friend you haven’t seen in years. Knock on the door of some newcomers, get to know them a bit and wish them happy holidays. Resolve to donate blood, if you are able, when the bloodmobile next comes your way. Try to slow down and relax a bit at this hectic time of year. Quite likely it will rub off on others.

Giving can also be as simple as finding a way to get free of some of your own busy schedule long enough to spend a little time with someone. Think of the joy you can bring to a shut–in, possibly disabled or aged. In either instance the person ordinarily might be feeling left out when observing the jollity, celebrations and cherry actions that enliven the holidays for most of us. You can help brighten their otherwise lonely days.

Naturally money and food contributed to food shelves, area churches and organizations designed to help the less fortunate can make a huge difference. Don’t let it concern you that the traditional holiday season for you to be generous is coming to a close. The need and opportunity exist twelve months of the year.

Acts of caring for others and sharing of ourselves are the best examples of the true spirit of the season. They are so much more meaningful and lasting than the oft times overriding commercial character of the season.

It all comes down to creating happiness. Happiness is contagious. It multiplies. And, the more we provide it to others, the more we also benefit from it ourselves.

Phil Camp