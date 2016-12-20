PERKINSVILLE — A memorial service was held on Dec. 21 for Eleanor B. Spencer 91, who passed away at her home on Dec. 15. Reverend Lucile Grambling officiated. Burial will be in the Grout Cemetery in Perkinsville in the spring.She was born Jan. 4, 1925 in Barnard, daughter of Roy H. II and Hazel (Badger) Barnes.She attended schools in Woodstock, graduating from Woodstock High School.On June 21, 1951 she married Leslie O. Spencer in North Pomfret. He predeceased her on April 23, 1990.She worked as a Telephone Operator in Woodstock, a secretary, a cook for the hot lunch program at the Perkinsville School, and as a seamstress from her home in Perkinsville for many years.Eleanor enjoyed nature, walking and caring for her flower gardens.She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Bladyka and her husband Paul J. of Springfield and Mary Jane Tetreault of Perkinsville; two grandsons, Tyler Bladyka and his wife Jennifer and Jesse Bladyka and his wife Michelle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; one daughter Victoria; one son-in-law Jeffrey Tetreault; three brothers, Charles Barnes and his wife Cecilia, Wesley Barnes, and Roy H. Barnes III; and by one sister Hazel Barnes Dana.Contributions may be made in her memory to the Vermont Food Bank, 33 Parker Road Wilson Industrial Park, Barre, 05641 or at www.vtfoodbank.org.

This obituary will also appear in the December 22, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

