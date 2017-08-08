Everett ‘Sandy’ Towne, Jr. Obituary, 68

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock for Everett E. “Sandy” Towne, Jr., who died Dec. 24 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Burial will be held privately at a later date.

Sandy was born on Jan. 7 1948, son of Norma (Desmond) and Everett E. Towne, Sr.

A Woodstock native, Sandy graduated from Woodstock Union High School in 1966 and lived in his family home right up to the time of his death.

Immediately out of high school He joined the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969 with the 101st Airborne. When returning home from the military he went to work at Rupert Leonard’s Plumbing and Heating. He then worked for 20 years for Ottuaquechee Plumbing and Heating. Just before his retirement at age 62 he worked for the Woodstock Inn and Resort.

Sandy was an avid hunter and fisherman and a craftsman. He loved sharing his passion of these things with his children. Sandy was a very private person and had a great love for country and family in his own quiet way.

He leaves behind his wife Cindy of 37 years; a son Everett, III “T.J.” of Windsor and his wife Lynn and their two children Nicole and Ryan; son Robert “Bob” of Hartland his wife Amanda and their three boys, Kobe, Zane, and Dakota; and a daughter Leeanne of Waterville, Maine

Those wishing may make memorial donations to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, One Medical Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756 or to the Woodstock Riffle and Pistol Club Inc., P.O. Box 613, Woodstock, 05091.

Arrangements are under the Direction of the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com

