By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

This winter, the AVA Gallery and Art Center will feature the remarkable artwork of Lawrence J. Nowlan Jr. who died unexpectedly three years ago leaving not only his young family of three behind but pieces of artwork that earned him national and international fame.

The memorial exhibition, which runs from now to March 31, is called “Inner Soul: The Sculptural Work of Lawrence J. Nowlan Jr.,” and features some of the artist’s best-known works.

This is the first time many of these pieces — including a range of his finished sculptures and paintings; clay and plaster models; and tools — have been outside his studio and on public display, according to wife, Heather.

“Larry was a master at portraying the human form in a way that is not only captivating to the eye, but inspiring to the soul,” said Heather. “His passions for art, music, sports, and family came through strongly through his artwork. This honest and true representation of his passions ignited a certain spirit and energy in others. We hope the pieces on display at AVA allow people to gain a sense of who Larry was and how his soul speaks in his art.”

Known for his statues of such famous individuals and memorials as actor Jackie Gleason, boxer Joe Frazier (unfinished), Heisman Trophy winner Nile Kinnick, sports broadcaster Harry Kalas; basreliefs installed at the Culinary Institute of America in Napa Valley, California; a monument at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts; and a bronze angel fountain at the Cornish Colony Gallery in New Hampshire, among so many others. Nowlan founded his own art studio on the second floor of a former Unitarian Church on Main Street in Windsor shortly after leaving his position at Saint-Gaudens for the first time in 1997.

Prior to earning a prestigious residency at Saint-Gaudens, he earned a master’s degree from the New York Academy of Art Graduate School of Figurative Art in 1996.

Nowlan was an artist-in-residence at Saint-Gaudens for five summers from 1995-1997 and 2001 to 2002 where he studied portrait sculpture and bas-relief. This was also the place that he met his future wife, Heather Wiley, an intern with the Student Conservation Association.

They married in 2003 and eventually had two children, a daughter, Monet, and a son, Teelin.

“Doobie (a name adopted in childhood), Larry to some, Lawrence to others, left his human form a little over three years ago,” said Heather. “My grieving process to date has been my own personal journey, and there is comfort in that for me.”

Nowlan’s exhibition reflects his ongoing spirit and, as such, is a way of keeping her deep bond with him, she said.

“Here in this gallery, surrounded by these sculptures created by the physical hands of Larry Nowlan, we feel his spirit,” said Heather. “His inner soul. We connect with him and his friends and family. His children are here both in sculpture created by their dad and in their physical form. They both are such beautiful expressions of him. What he considered his true masterpieces.”

The relief sculptures Nowlan did of his two children are among his wife’s favorites.

“Larry was an incredibly devoted father who brought each of the children into his Windsor studio for hours at a time,” said Heather. “He allowed them the freedom to explore different mediums, use his tools and armatures and ‘help’ him on different projects he was working on at the time.”

Heather has maintained the studio in Windsor since Nowlan’s death, and she brings the children from time to time in order to continue the work they did with their father.

“Last week, Monet was working on a clay mermaid sculpture, and Teelin was busy cleaning dried plaster from mixing buckets,” said Heather. “They may have only had their dad in their lives for a very short period of time but because of the dedication and richness of the time Larry bestowed on them, his love and spirit will live on in them always.”

Inspired by the work of French sculptor Auguste Rodin, Nowlan was born and raised in Philadelphia. He graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Millersville (Pennsylvania) in 1987.

He created sculptures of firefighters, angels, musicians, lovers, lobstermen, wildcats and sea creatures, hockey players, boxers, and football players, said Heather.

“Larry truly loved what he did and didn’t take for granted the opportunities he was given because of his talent,” said Heather. “He was incredibly dedicated to his craft, an exceptionally hard worker, and believed wholeheartedly that half of anyone’s success was just ‘showing up everyday’ and giving it all you had.”

These traits, Heather noted, led to impressive and beautiful artwork for his clients but also to lasting friendships with the individuals who commissioned his work. “When asked to produce a piece, Larry enjoyed diving into the work with great enthusiasm and vigor,” said Heather. “However, he also enjoyed tremendously the people he got to meet and learn from. He was always honored to present finished bronze sculptures to his patrons and humbled to call many of these clients his true friends.”

After his death in 2013, many of Nowlan’s past clients not only traveled to Vermont and New Hampshire to attend his memorial service, but continued to stay in touch with Heather and her children.

“I’m extremely grateful to them for the love and support they have shown,” said Heather.

A master at portraying the human form, Nowlan’s work exhibited at the AVA Gallery reflects the possibility of healing, related Heather, who gave a talk at the opening of “Inner Soul” on Nov. 11.

“My hope is that the LJN Sculpture Show at AVA can possibly aid those grieving Larry’s absence and others who may be grieving the loss of someone they have lost,” she said. “Grief is one common thread in all of our lives. We have all personally experienced a painful loss of someone we cherish and love or we have witnessed someone else find their way in the complex and very complicated world of grief. The grief I feel for my husband will never leave me. Instead, I continue to find ways to live my life while holding the grief close. For that is holding him.”

