MONTPELIER — Start the New Year on the right foot and get outside for a “First Day Hike” in a Vermont State Park. Individuals and groups are invited to join one of several free, family-friendly hiking events taking place on Jan. 1, throughout the state in beautiful parks and forests. Professional guides and outdoor educators will lead the way, sharing their knowledge and love of the Vermont outdoors.

The hikes having different starting times and anticipated durations. See below for a list of offered hikes and details. Preregistration is not required; simply show up ready to enjoy the outdoors and the company of other participants. Dress for the weather and bring beverages and snacks. If there are several feet of snow on the ground, please consider bringing snowshoes. Dogs are welcome on leash unless otherwise noted.

Don’t need a guide? Take advantage of the breadth of opportunities to choose your own trek or ramble through Vermont State Parks and forests this winter. Find a park near you and discover a new place in its wintery state. Entry to state parks in the winter is free.

Ascutney State Park: Guide Scott Davison (the Woodstock naturalist). Meet: 10 a.m. at the ranger station. Hike: one- plus hour, easy terrain. Note: Not a summit hike.

Bomoseen State Park: Guide Caitlin Gates (Vermont State Park interpreter). Meet: 1 p.m. at park entrance station. Hike: one-plus hour, easy terrain.

Button Bay State Park: Guide Ron Payne from Otter Creek Audubon Society. Meet: 9 a.m. at park entrance. Hike: three hours, easy terrain.

Groton Nature Center, Big Deer State Park: Guide Dave Spencer (local expert). Meet: 1 p.m. at Groton State Forest Nature Center parking area on Boulder Beach Road, 1.6 miles from Route 232. Hike: one-plus hour loop, easy terrain.

Hunger Mountain: Guide Caitlin Miller from the Green Mountain Club. Meet: 9 a. m. at Hunger Mountain Trailhead (Waterbury). Hike: 3.5 miles, five hours, moderate to difficult terrain. Hike to the summit if weather permits.

Jamaica State Park: Guide Lowell Lake Park Ranger Scott Renker. Meet: 10 a.m. by the park office at the entrance. Hike: one-plus hours, one-mile, easy terrain. Participants will have the option of a longer hike along the same trail.

Niquette Bay State Park: Guide Jessica Savage from Vermont Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation. Meet: Noon at trailhead in Niquette Bay State Park. Hike: 1.5 miles, two hours, moderate terrain.

Taconic Mountain Ramble State Park: Guide Alyssa Bennett, Bat Biologist. Meet: Noon at the Hubbardton Battlefield parking lot on Monument Hill Road. Hike: 2-3 hours, easy to moderate terrain, followed by fresh baked cookies!

Underhill State Park: Guide John Connell, Greenmont Farms. Meet: 1 p.m. at gate just below Underhill State Park on Mountain Road in Underhill Center. Hike: three hours, easy to moderate terrain. Bring a snack and warm beverage to share!

For hike updates on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, please call (802) 249-1230. For more information on First Day Hikes and to view additional hike offerings as they are added, visit vtstateparks.com or check out Vermont State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.