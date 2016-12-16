The wind chill advisory is canceled and there is now a winter weather advisory in effect for snow, according the National Weather Service.
From 3 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday in central Vermont, expect 3 to 5 inches of snow along with some ice. The majority of the snow is expected Saturday morning through early afternoon and mixed precipitation is expected Saturday night.
Frigid Air Friday Changes to Snow Saturday
The wind chill advisory is canceled and there is now a winter weather advisory in effect for snow, according the National Weather Service.