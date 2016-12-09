Grosbeak Gardens Soaps & Candles will be located in the former Vermont Flannel location on Central Street in Woodstock from December 9-11 for Wassail Weekend.

Grosbeak Gardens is a Reading-based company that produces 100% handmade scented gifts. The Wassail Shop, located at 20 Central Street in Woodstock, offers these locally crafted products. Shop hours are Friday 10-6, Saturday 9-7, and Sunday 10-4.

