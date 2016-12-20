A memorial service and internment will be scheduled this summer in Rochester, New York at the Arndt Funeral Home for Harry W. Buss, 94, who died peacefully on Dec. 11.

He was born May 24, 1922 in Rochester, New York, son of the late Clarence and Helen Buss. He was married to Margaret Taylor Buss for 64 years who preceded him in death in 2013. He was a long-time resident of Rochester, New York, but lived at Merten’s House in Woodstock for the last few years of his life.

He attended Rochester Institute of Technology and graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for Rochester, Gas and Electric for 40 years, retired in 1982 as superintendent of Electrical Distribution.

Harry and Margie enjoyed traveling in their motorhome to visit family and friends throughout the US during retirement. They resided winters in Yuma, Arizona for 18 years where he was an active volunteer in the retirement community. He was a generous man and always enjoyed helping others. As a hobby, he loved projects, which reflected his art as a true craftsman, always tinkering, building, and repairing items. He enjoyed talking to people and he loved life!

He was a World War II veteran. He was also an active volunteer fire fighter with the Barnard Fire Department for 10 years. He was a member of the Barnard Marching Band and also known for playing “Barney”, the firehouse clown in parades and other fundraising events throughout those years.

He is survived by his children: Kathryn Buss Erspamer (Rex) of Yuma, Arizona, Alan Richard Buss (Mary) of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Judith Buss Dixon (Patrick) of Post Mills; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren; and one sister Nancy Buss Shott (James) of Hilton, Nor York.

Memorial donations can be sent to the Barnard Fire Department at 3084 Dewey Ave Rochester, NY 14616.

