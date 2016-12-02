WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The owner of the Windsor Mansion Inn and Sumner Mansion Inn was ordered held without bail Friday after allegedly fired a bullet through an employee’s pickup truck that was parked outside the employee’s residence.

Kenneth Lucci, 51, of Hartland pleaded innocent Friday afternoon to eight charges — including felony counts of aggravated stalking with a deadly weapon and unlawful mischief — following a pair of incidents involving his employees.

In a sworn statement filed with the court, carpenter Zachary Burch of West Windsor said that Lucci interjected himself into the relationship difficulties between Burch and Burch’s girlfriend, Savanna Mason, which led to the alleged damages to Mason’s and Burch’s vehicles and a Nov. 14 incident at Burch’s home.

Burch and other witnesses, including his girlfriend and his father, who were both inside their Nov. 14, told police that Lucci proceeded to spend an hour banging on the front door, yelling into the house, and making more than 30 calls to Burch and Mason’s phones in an attempt to get them to answer him.

Burch’s father, William, wrote in his own sworn statement, “Lucci walked to his vehicle after pounding on the door for nearly one hour. The way he was hitting the door I thought it was going to break the glass.”

Finally, the younger Burch wrote, as Lucci began walking back to his car he paused and fired a bullet into Burch’s pickup truck that went through the driver’s side window, a headrest, and out the back passenger window.

“I saw the muzzle flash and heard a single pop as I watched from the kitchen window of my house,” Burch said.

“Since that incident Lucci has continued to text and call me about settling with him,” Burch said. “I have not agreed to meet with him because he came to my house with a gun and may be mentally unstable which places me in fear for my safety.”

Lucci, who has no prior criminal record, moved from Florida to Vermont two years ago. Lucci also pleaded innocent to a pair of misdemeanor counts of attempted simple assault by menacing and disturbing the peace by repeated phone calls and providing false information to a police officer. He faces a maximum potential penalty of up to 23 years in prison if he were to be convicted of all the charges now pending against him.

Lucci closed the purchase on the Windsor Mansion Inn, formerly known as the Juniper Hill Inn, late last year and made several improvements to the historic building. Lucci also owns the Sumner Mansion in Hartland, which he also fixed up and opened as an inn and wedding venue.

A mental health screener, who interviewed Lucci in the holding cell before his arraignment, told the court she did not detect any signs of mental illness.

Windsor Police Sgt. Jonathan Adams said he first learned of the situation when Lucci came to the police department on Thursday morning complaining about an email he’d just received from Burch’s lawyer, who forwarded estimates from an auto body shop detailing over $5,000 in damage to both vehicles.

Sgt. Adams said Lucci explained he’d been involved in a “gun fight” at Burch’s residence and claimed he’d returned fire with a single shot after Burch had fired four shots at him.

In a sworn complaint Lucci filled out at the police station, he described Burch as “a former employee whose personal issues I tried to help but has turned to threatening and harassing and is attempting to extort money from me.”

Sgt. Adams said when he drove out to Bald Hill to interview Burch he was told by all three of the adult occupants who were in the house that evening that Lucci was the only one who fired a shot.

The sergeant noted that when he arrived at the house the damaged pickup truck was parked broadside across the driveway and Burch explained that was because “he was in fear of his former employer Kenneth Lucci returning to his residence with a gun.”

Sgt. Adams also noted that a 3-year-old child had been sleeping upstairs in the home late Monday evening during the hour Lucci allegedly spent causing a commotion outside.

Lucci was arrested after he returned voluntarily to the Windsor Police Department on Thursday afternoon to be re-interviewed in connection with the events, Sgt. Adams wrote, adding that during that interview Lucci allegedly explained that he and Burch had “been drinking beer for approximately six hours before at the Windsor Mansion Inn,” before he followed Burch home where he maintained that he had been fired upon four times before he returned a single shot.

Burch said that during his time as an employee of Lucci’s, he confided in Lucci about his personal issues.

“Lucci has recently made my problems his problems,” said Burch in the statement, explaining that a week ago Lucci drove to the girlfriend’s residence and allegedly made death threats against several individuals there before sending Burch a text saying that “someone” appeared to have just smashed the windows out of Burch’s girlfriend’s truck with a wrench.

“I went to dinner with Lucci that night,” Burch said. “He would not openly admit to vandalizing (her truck) but he hinted…(and) later offered to pay for the damage.”

Burch wrote that the situation worsened Monday after he joined Lucci at the bar at the inn for several beers and once again “talked about my romantic issues.”

“I explained it was complicated and Lucci told me, ‘I swear to God, if I was a bigger man I would smash this beer bottle against your face,’” said Burch, who broke off the conversation for fear of offending Lucci further.

Burch said he drove straight home to his father’s house in West Windsor only to have Lucci knock on his door shortly before midnight saying, “Zach, we need to talk.”

Burch, 24, was arrested late last month in an unrelated incident involving his girlfriend and as a result pleaded innocent to a felony charge of impeding a public officer as well as to misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, obstructing traffic and careless and negligent operation of motor vehicle before he was released from the court house on pre-trial conditions. In that incident, Windsor Police Officer Alexander Marvin reported that he pepper-sprayed Burch in the face while investigating reports of a road rage incident in which a large blue pickup truck had forced a white SUV off to the side of Route 5 in Windsor.

This article first appeared in the November 23, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.