By Katy Savage, Standard Staff

Detective Jen Frank raced down the aisles with a shopping cart, making loud noises and disrupting other shoppers as six-year-old Elijah Barnett squealed in the cart’s seat.

Frank’s handcuffs on the back of her belt loop jingled along the way and her colleagues ran to keep up with her — not average cop behavior — but they were on a mission at Wal-Mart Tuesday night. They were shopping for Christmas toys.

Six kids and four Windsor Police officers took cruisers to Claremont and loaded the vehicles with toys during the Shop with a Cop event. Shop with a Cop is a national event that the Windsor Police Department took up last year. Officers off-duty donated their own money so each child got $100 to spend on Christmas gifts their families wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford. The community also chipped in.



The officers helped pick out dolls, dresses, video games, trucks and a beanbag chair and joked with the children. Sgt. Mark Baker tried, unsuccessfully, to convince the kids they should buy broccoli instead of presents. Elijah hid underneath the cart. They laughed, crashed into other child shoppers and caused a ruckus but nobody seemed to mind.

Elijah, full of energy as Frank pushed him, immediately grabbed a jumbo size tractor-trailer that comes with smaller rescue vehicles inside.

He also picked out a ninja turtle and a superhero video game. He bought a truck for his older sister. He also wanted some bananas and a candy cane.

Some of the children have parents who are evicted, disabled and unable to work.

Elijah lives in a two-bedroom home with nine other people. His older brother Owen, 7, had a stroke when he was a baby and is missing part of his brain, Elijah’s mother Maygan Miller said.

Miller said the shopping trip gave Elijah a chance to get attention that’s often consumed by his brother.

Aubrey Sanborn, 7, bought a dress, a doll and some candles for her mother as she shopped with Officer Jared David.

Aubrey’s mother, Courtney Wilson, was a nurse in Barre but she’s been out of work for health reasons the past three years. Wilson, a single mom, started bleeding uncontrollably in October. Her intestines came out through her skin and popped a major artery, due to a complication from her cesarean seven years ago.

“(Blood) just started pouring down my leg and all over the floor,” said Wilson.

Aubrey was home with mother her at the time.

“My daughter’s bawling and saying, ‘mommy, mommy, are you dying? Are you going to be OK?’” said Wilson.

Wilson said money gets short in the middle of the month. In addition to the shopping trip, the police department also brought her a Christmas tree this year because she couldn’t afford one.

“I started crying because I didn’t expect that,” said Wilson.

The Shop with a Cop event was established partly to instill trust in officers.

Frank is the school police officer who spearheaded the night.

Frank zipped in and out of aisles and raced to the checkout line Tuesday.

“Let’s go, let’s go,” she said as she ran. Elijah grabbed Frank’s badges as he sat in the shopping cart.

Three kids in the backseat of Frank’s cruiser debated on the way home if police officers could go to jail. One didn’t think it was possible.

If they do something bad, they could, Frank said. But she said officers are good people trying to make everything safer.

The children held her hand in the parking lot and grabbed her blue tie. They tell her what’s wrong in their household.

“(If something’s wrong), I’m going to call you. Nine, one, one,” said Elijah on the way home.



This article first appeared in the December 22, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.