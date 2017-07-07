Joan Holson Obituary

NORWALK, Connecticut — Services were held at Collins Funeral Home on Dec. 20 for Joan Holson who passed away peacefully Dec. 17 at Waveny Care Center. Burial followed in Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main Street, Westport.

She was the beloved wife of Sheldon Holson for 61 years, devoted mother of Robin Heit, Scott and Todd Holson and loving mother-in-law of Stephen Heit and Karen Holson. She was the adoring and proud grandmother of Laura Holson, Elizabeth Holson, Allie Herman, Alexandra Holson, Jason Herman, Andrew Holson, Miranda Holson, and Regina Heit.

Joan led a very active life. She loved skiing and staying at her vacation home in South Woodstock, singing, entertaining, golf and tennis, but most of all she loved her family. Joan always had a smile on her face that lit up the room.

The family wishes to thank Waveny Village and Care Center for their wonderful love and care. Donations can be made in her memory to Waveny.org.

This obituary will also appear in the December 29, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

