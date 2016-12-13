BURLINGTON — There will be a graveside service in the spring for Judith Mary Haynes, 73, of Burlington who died Dec. 5 after living with multiple myeloma and complications from diabetes for the past 10 years.

She was born Dec. 9, 1942 in Rutland, daughter of David M. and Martha A. (Morgan) Haynes, she grew up in upstate New York and Woodstock.

Judy graduated from Woodstock Union High School where she made lifelong friends. As an adult, she fondly remembered and wrote about growing up on the farm. For many years, she lived in the Rutland area and worked as a Tupperware consultant. She had a love of traveling—taking her niece and nephew on a whirlwind trip of Washington DC and introducing her daughter to her love of travel both domestically and abroad.

She was dedicated to her daughter Laura Haynes of Colchester. Wherever Judy went, she made friends, drawing people to her with her kindness and personality, even as her health declined. She had the eye of an artist and always made her home and spaces beautiful. Politically active, she was an ardent supporter of Bernie Sanders’s campaign for president. She loved the holidays and was an excellent cook who was known for her breads and stollen.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Haynes of Colchester; her mother, Martha Haynes, of Wilder; two sisters, Susan Moore of Hyde Park and Diana Haynes of Randolph; one brother, Joe Haynes; and his children Morgan and Emily of Woodstock; her niece, Anne Moore Odell, her husband Cole, and their children, Theodore and Abraham of Brattleboro; and her nephew, Eli Moore, his partner, Heather Hobart, and their children Ada and Quinn Moore of Jeffersonville.

She was predeceased by her father; and sister-in-law, Julia Haynes.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rutland County Women’s Network and Shelter.

