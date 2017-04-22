June Harper Sanderson Winsor Mitchell

Bridgewater Corners — June “Bugs” was born in August, 1934 in a small town near Wallace, North Carolina. Her father Phillip and mother Pearcy brought her up on a small tobacco farm. She graduated from Chinquapin High School and attended Eastern Carolina State College for three semesters, before meeting and marrying Irving Lewis Winsor, a Narragansett Bay Yankee of Warwick, Rhode Island, and moved there. A son, Philip Lewis was born in August 1953 (in North Carolina), and they had a daughter, Sandi June in December 1958 (Rhode Island).

June was divorced from Irving in 1963, and began raising her children alone. She worked as a waitress at the Miss Cranston Diner, the Howard Johnson’s in Johnston, Rhode Island, for the Bulova company (she made fuses for mortar shells) and Star Supermarket in Providence, Rhode Island. In 1965, she met Herbert Claude Mitchell, Jr., of Block Island, Rhode Island They fell in love, and married in 1968. When “Mitch” retired from the Cranston Police Force in 1975, Phillip and Pearcy found a home next door to their own place in Wallace, North Carolina where the Mitchell’s could live. June retired from the Wallace Hannaford Supermarket in 1996. They lived there happily, with their many cats, until January 2015, when Mitch died.

Heartbroken by the loss, she decided to move with her two cats, Misty and Harry Potter, to Vermont to live with her son, arriving near Halloween, 2015. In August of 2016, June and her daughter-in-law, Wendy Winsor and a friend Barbara, towed a 36 foot long fifth wheel camper from Vermont to Pennsylvania to visit the Gettysburg Battleground, the Hershey Chocolate factory and Jefferson’s Monticello. From there, they went to White Lake in North Carolina, and camped for a month. During their stay, they spent three days at the Outer Banks, and saw a production of the “Lost Colony”, a lifelong dream for June.

June was instrumental in the public recognition given to the seven Cranston Police officers who were fired when they tried to form a union(Fraternal Order of Police)) in the 1960s. In a case that went to the Rhode Island Supreme Court, all seven officers were reinstated. Mitch was the last surviving member of that seven. This was the crowning achievement of June’s life.

She is survived by her sister, Joanne Lasseter of Wallace, North Carolina, son Philip, his wife Wendy and children Alana and Katherine, and her daughter Sandi and her children Amey, Sydney and Mitchell, and great-grandson Cale, stepdaughter Debbie Rowe and June’s loving cat, Misty.

There will be no service and the funeral arrangements are private. Donations can be made in her name to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Special thanks to the Bayada Hospice staff who have been a part of our lives these past few months.

Do not fear death

It is an inseparable part of life

The physical body is all that ends

The soul continues forever

Each person you meet

During your long life

Has been impacted by your soul

In turn, each of those people interacts with others

All feeling in some small way your soul

Tho you may be but a single thread in the tapestry of life

That one thread binds all the rest together

Remember that tapestry

That it stretches from the Dawn of Mankind into the far distant future

And embrace Death, for without the death of Fall and Winter

Spring, and the world’s rebirth

Would not be possible (copyright)

Philip L. Winsor

November 2016