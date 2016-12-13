Per his request there will be no services or visiting hours for Lawrence West who passed away on Dec. 7 at the Cedar Hill Continuing Care Center in Windsor, but lived the very best years of his life in Woodstock.He was born Sept 8, 1927 in Rutland, son of Perle and Marion (Johnson) West.“Larry” attended school in Woodstock unless the fish were biting, and graduated from WHS in 1946, the same year he starting dating Totty Thayer.Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for six years in both WWII and the Korean Conflict.Lawrence married Totty Thayer on March 16, 1949.He attended trade school in Chicago, then returned to Woodstock and worked in the auto body business until 1954 when he started working for the U.S. Postal Service in Woodstock. Lawrence was a familiar face as a mail carrier in the village and retired after 34 years in 1988. Retirement afforded Lawrence the time to perfect his turkey calling, chase deer all over Dailey Hollow and proudly cheer on his grandsons wherever a hockey or football game took them. Lawrence and Totty traveled extensively throughout retirement and camped their way around the country more than once.Lawrence was an active longtime member of the Prosper Rifle Club. He was an accomplished marksman, hunter and outdoorsman. Lawrence volunteered his time and taught hunter safety for 40 years sharing his passion for hunting, a few good stories and his sense of humor along the way.He is survived by Totty, his wife of 67 years; his daughter Sheri and her husband Herb Troumbley; his son Dale and his partner Terry Woods; his daughter Lori and her husband Stan Robinson; his sister Laraine and her husband Al Jennings; his grandchildren Todd Troumbley, Jake Robinson, Darcie Troumbley Sprague and her husband Rob Sprague; and two great-grandchildren Tyler and Calli Sprague.Lawrence was predeceased by his son Doug West; and his grandson Jesse Robinson.Condolences and memories can be shared with Totty at 92 Cedar Hill Drive Windsor, Vermont 05089. Memorial contributions may be made to: Green Mountain Conservation Camp scholarship fund in memory of Lawrence West.VT Fish & Wildlife, Attn: GMCC, L. West Memorial Fund, 1 National Life Drive, Davis #2, Montpelier, VT 05620.

This obituary will also appear in the December 15, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.

