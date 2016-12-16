The Christmas Revels performances are Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. All performances are in the Hopkins Center for Arts at Dartmouth.

By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

A French Canadian celebration of the winter solstice begins tonight and continues through the weekend with a journey North, back in time, to early 19th century Quebec — an adventure not to be missed by young and old alike.

The fete is sponsored by Revels North and promises, as its events past, to take attendants away into a class tale of La Chasse-galerie that involves a group of lonely voyagers working in the northern timberland and eventually meeting up with their sweethearts on a New Year’s Eve.

“We’re most excited to journey north and back in time,” said Revels North Executive Director Heather Alger. “The timber industry was thriving, and ambition, adventure, and the promise of celebrity attracted many to the voyageur life.”

Voyageurs were fur traders, and traveled along the rivers by canoe — sometimes as many as 20 in a boat — into the Canadian wilderness to trap, transport, and supply the fur trade industry with coveted pelts, she explained.

“This year’s setting is a small French Canadian village,” said Woodstock resident and Revels North Costume Designer Holly Levison. “Sitting beside a cozy fireplace or out amongst the cold wintery pine trees under everchanging skies, we hear the tale of the flying canoe, sharing this grand adventure through the eyes of the villagers and their intrepid voyageurs.”

Angelic voices, of all ages and in many languages, resound with the tale, Levison related.

“Fleet-footed dancers echo our story without words, talented musicians melodically move us forward, and actors of all ages combine as family and friends bring this enchanting legend to life,” Levison said.

As costume designer, it was Levison’s charge to create a cohesive look for the families and the village and to give the voyageurs the unmistakable air of adventure.

“This beautiful tale and production will live in your soul for years to come,” Levison said.

Storyteller and local resident Darby Hiebert’s responsibility is to bring the audience into the story.

“I’m able to move back and forth between the world of the story on stage and talk directly with the audience,” Hiebert said. “It is quite a magical role. This year’s show is truly a party of stage with a great story, rollicking music, and joyful dancing.”

Revels North Program Director Laura Craft said those who come to see the show will be transported into two hours of magic, story, song and dance.

“There will be humor and hijinks, solemn ceremony, worldclass music and edge-of-yourseat drama, all in one show,” said Craft. “The audience will be invited to sing together and dance in the aisles. What more could anybody want?”

This is Woodstock Union High School student Sierra Winand’s fifth time being a member of the Christmas Revels cast. As such, she is a village teen chorus singer and a dancer in the mysterious Abbots Bromley horn dance.

“This year’s show takes you away into the ‘Tale of the Flying Canoe’ and French-Canadian traditions,” said Winand. “The show is fun and entertaining but also sad at times. It’s especially meaningful for me because I have strong French-Canadian ancestry, and I love the French language.”

With a cast and chorus of regional performers and featured musical artists, Quebecois trio Genticorum, audience members become part of the Christmas Revels merely by entering the theater.

“Our individual path to Revels can be different from one another, but we are together briefly — here, now — to bring light to this darkest time of year,” said Alger. “And it doesn’t stop when you leave. Carry the warmth, inspiration, and light away with you, and share it however you’re able. It does make the world a better place.”

Media Manager Simone Pyle agreed.

“This is an exceptionally fun, upbeat show, with live music that just puts a smile on your face,” said Pyle. “There are poignant moments in the story, and at least one musical number that gives me goose bumps every time I hear it. But, on the whole, I would characterize this year’s show as intimate, entertaining, and cheery.”

Founded in 1957, concert baritone, recording artist and music educator John Langstaff staged his first Christmas Revels in New York City at the Town Hall. Ten years later, NBC-TV aired a “Hallmark Hall of Fame” Christmas special that ran for two consecutive years. In 1971, Langstaff staged three performances in Harvard’s Sanders Theatre and, by 1974, a community of revelers was established along with a board of directors, resulting in the non-profit of Revels, Inc. Eventually, Langstaff and his wife, Carol, transported the Christmas Revels productions from Cambridge to Hanover.

Today, Revel companies create opportunities for communal celebration and participatory theatre on a national level.

Locally, Revels North aims to build a sense of community through theater, dance and musical experiences that bring the world’s cultural traditions and celebrations to life, as the organization’s mission emphasizes.

“Revels North is on an adventure of its own, with 42 years of joy and success, struggle and hardship, music-making and community-building behind us, opening up to a future that burns bright with exciting possibility,” said Alger. The nonprofit celebrates productions now year-round and includes Revels Kids (serving the children and young teens of the Upper Valley during the winter months), Summer Revels (on the Norwich Green, held on the Summer Solstice), and Revels Teens (encouraging teens to celebrate their individual voices in a supportive, non-competitive and inclusive environment).

The Christmas Revels is staged at Dartmouth College’s Hopkins Center for the Arts. The production incorporates a cast and team of over 100 community amateurs and professionals along with visiting tradition bearers.

“As our lives pull us in many directions, Revels North offers roots,” said Alger. “We consider it out job to be present, nimble, and flexible, creating programs that bring tradition to your life and offer opportunities to come together in community. Participation in Revels programs can take on different forms; there is no ‘right way’ to be part of it all. Come as you are, when you can — take that leap of faith — and you will find a place.”

This article first appeared in the December 15, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.