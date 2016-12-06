LEICESTER – The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m., at the Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon for Louise Stearns Adams, 97, who died Dec. 1, at Genesis Nursing Home in Lebanon, New Hampshire. A private burial will follow the ceremony in the West Hartford Cemetery.

Mrs. Adams was born in Putney on May 6, 1919, daughter of Ira and Annie (Aiken) Miller.

She grew up in Royalton where she received her education in Royalton Hill School. She had worked with her father on the family farm and later at G.W. Plastics Company in Bethel.

On October 15, 1960, she married Carleton Willard Adams in South Royalton, they moved to Leicester in 1972, where she and her husband had farmed. She had also worked with her husband delivering the Rutland Herald for many years. They retired from farming in 1987.

Louise had been a Farm Bureau member for many years. Mrs. Adams also belonged to the Vermont Guernsey Breeders Association, where she had served as Secretary-Treasurer and a term as president. She belonged to the Leicester Women’s Club and had served the town as a Lister.

She is survived by her niece, Annie Benson of South Royalton, with whom she made her home; and three additional nieces; Vivian Pratt, Lois Darling and Velma Plouffe.

She was predeceased by her husband Carleton Willard Adams who died June 9, 2005; a brother, John Alfred Miller; and a sister Margaret Lyman Washburn.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to The Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, 05733.

