BELLE ISLE, Florida — Burial will be in the spring at Highland Cemetery in Woodstock for Margaret Lewis Abbott, 96, who died Dec.1 at her home in Belle Isle, Florida, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Bridgewater on Oct. 9, 1920, daughter of Robert and Laura (Perkins) Lewis.

She attended high school in Woodstock and graduated in 1938.

Margaret married Roy C. Abbott of Woodstock in 1938, and together they raised five children, and happily shared 63 years of marriage.

While in Woodstock, side-by-side they operated the family farm, Mountain Valley Farm on Carlton Hill for over 30 years, raising milking cows, gardening and making maple syrup. Margaret also worked part time at the White Cupboard Inn and she and Roy were very active members of the First Congregational Church in Woodstock. With their two youngest sons, Mr. and Mrs. Abbott moved to Florida in 1967.

Continuing their faithful worship, Margaret and Roy quickly became active members of the Pine Castle United Methodist Church in Orlando.

At the age of 48, Margaret returned to school to pursue her lifelong dream of being a nurse. In 1970, she devotedly began her 10-year nursing career before retiring from Orlando Regional Medical Center. During retirement, Margaret and her husband enjoyed playing golf, and cherished the opportunity to take several trips including a memorable vacation to Canada and a cruise to Alaska.

Margaret adoringly cared for her husband until his death in 2001.

Margaret had a gift for giving of herself not only to her family, but also to most everyone who ever crossed her path. Her warm and loving smile was a gift to all who met her and she never let a moment slip by to introduce herself and become an instant friend. Many a day would find Margaret delivering her homemade bread to friends and neighbors, making house-calls to check on someone who was ill or celebrating milestone, caring for children in the neighborhood and keeping her thoughtful eye on just about anyone she met. Above all, and throughout her entire life, Margaret made time everyday for every one of her family members; she was never too busy to prepare a birthday cake or fabulous feast, or lend an ear to embrace their burdens, joys and accomplishments and to offer wise advice, sincerity, love and strong hugs of encouragement. She routinely became interested in her family members’ hobbies and interest, and in her later years she even became an avid fan of the Orlando Magic! Beloved by all, she will be greatly missed.

Margaret is survived by four children, Janet Hemingway of Helena, Montana; Suzanne Abbott of Barrington, New Hampshire; Roy Abbott and Frank Abbott, both of Belle Isle, Florida; one sister Harriet Maynes of Windsor; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by not only her husband Roy; but also her eldest son, Donald Abbott; two brothers, Rodney and John Lewis; one sister, Elsie Johnston; and one granddaughter, Eve Schwartz.

