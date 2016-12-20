SHEFFIELD — Mark E. Tetreault, 46, died Dec. 19 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, following a life long battle with kidney disease.

He was born March 2, 1970 in Manchester, New Hampshire, son of Herman and Judith (Daley) Tetreault.

Mark graduated from Hartford High School Class of 1989 and lived in the Upper Valley until moving to Sheffield in 1998.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing when his health allowed. Most of all Mark loved his animals including his cats Schmiegel, Taeva and Spaz and his dogs Raven and Diesel and the late Aries and Maggie. He also enjoyed the Wolverine series and had a large collection of Wolverine memorabilia.

He is survived by his mother, Judith Tetreault of Wilder; two sisters, Christie Tetreault of Enfield, New Hampshire and Tammy Keener of Wilder; a brother, Todd Tetreault of North Hartland; as well as nieces and nephews, Justyn, Brandon, Shelby, Cameron and Avery.

Mark was predeceased by his father in March.

Condolences may be expressed to Mark’s family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions in his memory may be made to a local animal shelter or to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or at www.kidney.org.

