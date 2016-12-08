By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

(Watch a video from a repair in Bridgewater 2013)

The ultimate success of most companies seems to depend on a myriad of factors, but for Cover Home Repair, Inc. (aka COVER) of White River Junction, a committed set of volunteers is the key behind its 18-year business triumph.

“The real success of COVER is our ability to connect volunteers with homeowners who are often living off the beaten path and in a state of crisis because they don’t have the funds or capability to do the repairs themselves,” said Executive Director Bill Neukomm. “So, when neighbors lend a hand to work on a repair or weatherization project, homeowners become better connected and hopeful that their home will now become safer, warmer, and drier.”

Currently, there are some 228 volunteers who have contributed over 3,000 hours to help make repairs and keep costs down, said Neukomm who has been the director of COVER for the last six months and has extensive experience in nonprofit startups focused on repair or renovation of existing housing and new construction both in urban and rural environments. He is also well versed in private, for-profit start-ups focused on technology businesses in national and international markets.

“During 2016, COVER has completed 87 urgently needed repair projects for low income homeowners in the Upper Valley including 16 roofs, 19 accessibility ramps, and 52 other urgently needed repairs,” said Neukomm. “Last winter, we did 70 weatherization jobs to make homes warmer and cheaper to heat.”

With a mission to foster hope and build community in the Upper Valley by bringing together homeowners and volunteers to complete urgently needed home repairs for low-income homeowners, many of whom are elderly and/or disabled, COVER offers a number of programs including home repair, weatherization, and the ReCover Store.

“People donate furniture, appliances, tools and building materials that our store staff and volunteers sell,” said Neukomm.

The ReCover Store sells $150,000 worth of donated goods and materials annually at low cost, and the Store Assistance Program makes goods ($8,000 annually) available to customers at no cost if they are referred by another agency.

“We spend about $70,000 per year on materials to do repairs,” said Neukomm.

COVER projects include roof repair and construction, accessibility remodeling (wheelchair ramps, widening doorways, new stairs, and railings), weatherization and energy efficiency measure, and floor repair.

Qualifying home repair and weatherization projects must meet the following criteria: the repair must be urgently needed; the home must be within 45 minutes of the COVER facility; the repair must be suitable for volunteers; the homeowners must be able and willing to participate in the day; and 85 percent of COVER homeowners must make less than the federal poverty guidelines.

As a nonprofit, COVER does not charge homeowners for repairs.

“Our staff trains and supervises the volunteers who do the work which is done to code and to professional standards,” said Neukomm. “If homeowners are capable, we do ask them to participate in the work, make an affordable contribution to the cost of materials and to provide lunch for the volunteers – which is the most important part of the projects: sharing a meal together and telling/listening to each other’s stories.”

About two-thirds of the homeowners COVER staff work with are living on social security income of $1,500 a month and are over 65, Neukomm noted.

“Many of our homeowners are single working moms,” said Neukomm. “Most have lived their lives in a very self-reliant mode and do not like to ask for help. So, people don’t call COVER when their roof starts leaking. They call us when they run out of buckets to catch the leaks. We recently finished a wheelchair ramp for a husband who had not been out of his house in over a year. He and his wife had become prisoners in their own home.”

COVER helps people get in and out of their homes as well as staying longer or avoiding the possibility of becoming homeless.

Founded by local White River Junction Simon Dennis and Dartmouth graduate Nancy Bloomfield, COVER receives roughly two-thirds of its financial support from individuals, foundations and corporations.

“They don’t often receive the credit they deserve,” said Neukomm. “Without their donations, there is not COVER.”

Board members gather once a month to provide community oversight and guidance to staff as well as support to committees of community members. “COVER is successful because everybody believes in the work they’re doing,” said board secretary and criminal defense attorney Jordana Levine. “It’s making connections between volunteers, homeowners and staff. The company makes everyone feel that they contribute to a project because it’s all about those connections. Poverty is an uncomfortable issue. But COVER works on bridging the gap. It’s not about one’s socioeconomic status but making and keeping those connections.”

Currently, the nonprofit is in the midst of its fall appeal for donations, seeking businesses, schools and/or civic and religious organizations interested in sponsoring the material costs of a roof or a ramp.

“It’s all about community and bringing together a volunteer force, a donor group, and those who need repairs,” said Phil Vermeer, board chair, who currently serves on the Enfield (NH) Energy Committee and has a wide range of life experiences as a farmer, military officer and information technology consultant. “It’s also a structured work force that can ramp up rapidly to take care of people’s needs in case of an emergency.”

Board member Ted Emerson, owner of the construction business of South Face, agreed.

“COVER respects both those who ask and the volunteers themselves,” said Emerson. “With a finite donation of time, you can make a lot of people feel good.”

This article first appeared in the December 1, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.