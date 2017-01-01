RANDOLPH — Memorial services will be held Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. at Bethany United Church of Christ in Randolph for Perry W. Hodgdonm 79, of Randolph, who died Dec. 21, at his home. Rev. Kimberly McKerle will officiate. There are no calling hours.

He was born Jan. 4, 1937 in Greenfield, Massachusetts, son of Ferrand and Grace (Perry) Hodgdon, and moved to Vermont when he was five days old.

After graduating from Vermont School of Agriculture in Randolph Center in 1955, he went to work for Tom Whittier and Bill Whitney fitting and showing cattle for sale at auction. He also auctioneered with his grandfather, D. A. Perry.

He was married to Carol Bagley in Hardwick on June 19, 1964, and they bought the Cliff Sanders farm north of Randolph in 1968. Perry was a dairy farmer and a Vermont Dairy Herd Improvement Association milk tester for Orange County and the Cabot-Calais region, and served on their board. He was a director for Region 9 of Agri-Mark, and sat on their board. Perry received the Wallace Award from the Vermont Farm Bureau in 2007 for outstanding contributions to Vermont agriculture. He was a member of the Jersey Cattle Club, East Bethel Church, and Bethany Church. Perry served in the Vermont National Guard and enjoyed teaching children and teachers about maple sugaring. He also enjoyed comparing past and present ways of life, and travelling which included a trip to the Bahamas and Panama.

Survivors include his wife Carol of Randolph; two daughters, Carolyn Keyes and husband, Robert of Braintree, and Kathryn Perron and husband, Duane of South Royalton; one son, Perry Hodgdon II of Randolph; two brothers, David Hodgdon and wife Carla of Bethel and Arthur Hodgdon and wife, Dee of Katy, Texas; three grandchildren, Deanna Hodgdon, Dan Hodgdon, and Tyler Garrant; four great-grandchildren, Jace, Zane, Colton, and Andrew.

He was predeceased by his parents; one daughter Robyn Elaine; and one sister Joyce Post.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Bethany Church, 30 North Main St, Randolph, VT 05060 or to Vermont Technical College Agriculture Program, Randolph Center, VT 05061. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home.

