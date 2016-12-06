WINDSOR —A celebration of his life will be held at a later date for Philip E. “Coach” Harrington, Jr., 68, a longtime resident of Windsor, who passed away Nov. 28, at his home in Windsor.

He was born on Nov. 19, 1948 in Windsor, son of Philip E. and Marjorie (Jackson) Harrington.

He received his schooling in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School in 1966.

He was a veteran of the US Air Force serving during the Vietnam War Era where he was stationed in Japan, Hawaii and Montana. Following his honorable discharge he returned to Vermont and attended Graham Junior College in Boston. Then later was employed at the former Cone Blanchard Machine Tool Company in Windsor for several years until starting his career with the US Postal Service in White River Jct. where he was employed for over thirty years and had served as treasurer until his retirement.

“Coach” thoroughly enjoyed athletics and the outdoors. He donated much of his free time to the Windsor Recreation and Windsor Athletic Programs where he actively participated in various roles with the basketball, baseball and softball teams for many years. He was an avid fisherman who was fond of gardening and camping. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Also known as “Skip” or “Skipper”, a nickname originating from being passed around as an infant during card games, skipping from knee to knee. He was a kind man who loved socializing and meeting new people and whose stories and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Survivors include two sons, Matthew Harrington of Windsor, and Mitchell Harrington of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Abigail and Aidan Harrington of Orford, New Hampshire; his former wife, Caroline Harrington of Brownsville; four brothers, James Harrington of Boston, Michael Harrington of Windsor, Patrick Harrington of Windsor and Mark Harrington of Boston; three sisters, Suzanne Harrington of Tucson, Arizona, Barbara Harrington of Malden, Massachusetts and Beth Harrington of Boston; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Windsor Recreation Program c/o Harry Ladue at 29 Union Street, Windsor, 05089.

The Knight Funeral Home in Windsor is entrusted with the arrangements.

