BarnArts and ArtisTree opened Wassail Weekend with the sold out Holiday Cabaret Evening at ArtisTree on Friday night. Music Director Bob Merrill put together a moving ensemble of performers and songs, reflecting on the emotional challenges as well as the joys of the holidays. Linda Treash Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the December 15, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

