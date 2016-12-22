BarnArts 6th Annual Winter Carols was held on Friday night at the First Universalist Church and Society of Barnard. The warm candle lit church and musical presentation of serious choral song and humorous spoofs was a delightful antidote to the frigid weather outdoors.

Music Director Judi Byron selected music under the theme “Wolcum Yole,” which included world music as well as classic holiday celebrations for all to sing. Linda Treash Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the December 22, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

