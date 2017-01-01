Woodstock resident Val McCallum joined his friend Brooks Hubbard for a concert at the Briggs Opera House on Thursday Dec. 22. The concert was promoted by Yellow House Media (Dave Clark of Quechee, VT). The two have been collaborating for a few years and McCallum announced from the stage that he’s booked the duo some studio time in February to cut an album.

