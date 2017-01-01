The annual Ian Holt memorial hockey games held at Union Arena featuring WUHS Alumni on the day after Christmas each year. The dedication of the Rob Rosenberger Award was presented to Wendy and John Wannop. It is given to a community member who “quietly reflects generosity, dedication, stewardship, and fair play for the love of the sport of hockey and community.”

Rick Russell Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the December 29, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

