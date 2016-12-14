The annual Wassail Weekend held in Village in Woodstock Vermont on December 9-11 this year included performances including Irish Christmas, sing-a-longs, Yule Log fire, the Rotary Club in Woodstock lit up the Green with luminaries, the WUHS-MS Bands performed, food and activities the surrounded the Wassail Parade of horses deck out in traditional holiday costume.

Rick Russell Photos & Nancy Nutile-McMenemy Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the December 15, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

Click here if you are having trouble viewing the collection of photo galleries, click on an image below to view in a larger format and to see more photos. To see more photo galleries Click Here

The Woodstock Police Department in conjunction with the Woodstock Police Officers Association set up a “Stuff a Cruiser” toy drive during Wassail Weekend on Saturday in the Village.



The Wassail Café on the Green, lighting of the luminaries, Yule Log and songs, and the Irish Christmas Show at Pentangle are just a few of the events held over the weekend in Woodstock.



The annual Wassail Parade was held on Saturday afternoon around the Green in Woodstock.

