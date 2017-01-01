The Friends of Weathersfield Proctor Library hosted their annual Holiday Party on Wednesday Dec. 21. They also celebrated their 40th anniversary. The anniversary party was scheduled for Dec. 17 (which would have been 40 years to the day!) but the snow storm postponed that event. Santa arrived in an Ascutney Volunteer Fire Association Engine and the Holiday Party began in earnest with cookie decorating and treat eating.

Nancy Nutile-McMenemy Photos

A portion of these photos will appear in the December 29, 2016 print edition of the Vermont Standard.

