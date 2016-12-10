Staff report

Vermont State Police is investigating a robbery at Mascoma Savings Bank in Hartland.

A man, who did not display a weapon, went into the bank around 10:15 a.m. Saturday and demanded money from a teller, according to VSP Detective Sergeant Eric Albright. He left the bank on foot, police said.

A post on the Mascoma Savings Bank Facebook page said the suspect left with an “undetermined amount of cash” and urged customers to contact Pete Begin, the bank’s security officer, with any questions.

Police described the man as 5-foot-6 to 5-8, about 150 to 160 pounds with a brown mustache and light facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored cap and a black and gray hooded, zip-up jacket with orange lining. He also wore tan pants and black shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police using the tip line (vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit) or call Det. Sgt. Albright at (802) 722-4600.