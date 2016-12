The Vermont State Police is investigating the theft of a Toys for Tots bin and other packages at the Teago General Store in Pomfret.

Police say someone broke into the store, which is also attached to a post office branch, sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday and took 25-30 toys from the donation box and 25-30 packages from the post office.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call the state police at (802) 234-9933.