By David Miles, Standard Correspondent

With basketball practice in just its second week, Jack Arthur is working on both his three-point shot and his post moves. He has the potential to score from both outside and inside for the Woodstock boys’ team this season. It will be in stark contrast to the soccer pitch this past fall when Arthur’s only focus was on keeping the other team from scoring.

To be sure, he expects to play defense on the court this year. (If he did not, he might spend most of his time riding coach Joel Carey’s bench). But, on the other hand, he certainly did not expect to be playing the ultimate defensive position on the soccer field in the autumn.

Arthur was a reserve on the teams that made back-to-back state championship game appearances the previous two seasons. He was set to step into a starting role this year, probably as a midfielder or left back. Sophomore Oliver Wilson and freshman Steven Bianchi looked to be splitting time in goal.

Wilson, however, hurt his back, and coach Tom Avellino found himself in need of another goalie.

“I mentioned it to the team early in a practice,” relates Avellino. “Within seconds Jack offered to try it. I had no idea whatsoever that he would do that. There was nobody on my radar when I asked the team.”

Arthur had a teeny bit of experience in goal, but only if you count elementary school soccer. He had played in goal in the second grade and continued for another year or two. From that point on he usually played a defensive midfielder position, occasionally moving forward to wing.

“I kind of facetiously raised my hand when he asked,” said Arthur. “I really was not expecting him to take me seriously. But it felt good that day. I didn’t feel out of place at all.”

Avellino knew immediately that he had found his man.

“We started doing drills with him right away. Within 20 minutes I knew he was the guy,” Avellino said. “I liked his hands and his athleticism. And as that practice went on he showed some grit too, diving for balls and putting his body on the line.”

Arthur did not know if it would continue.

“I was open to doing it again if it was in the team’s best interest. And he kept sticking me in there,” said the senior. “So I was getting used to it.”

After a few days he started in goal against Otter Valley. And the Otters scored on an early shot just a couple of minutes into the game. But it was a perfectly placed kick, high into the top of the net that most goalies would have been unable to stop.

“I was a little discouraged,” said Arthur. “It was not the debut I wanted. But I also knew it was a really good shot and I tried not to let it get me down.”

It was the only goal that Otter Valley scored. And it was three weeks before Arthur let in another goal. He did miss a couple of games and Bianchi and later Wilson, after his back healed, returned to the net on occasion. But down the stretch the goalmouth was Arthur’s home.

“No disrespect to Steven or Oliver, but they were both awfully young to be in such an important position,” said Avellino. “And for Jack it was the first time he was in a prominent role on the soccer field in any position. He really rose to the occasion when we needed him to.”

Beyond the skills and athleticism that Arthur brought to the position, there were the intangibles. Seeing a teammate make a sacrifice like that had a positive impact on a team still searching for its own identity.

“Going into the season not much was expected of us,” said sophomore midfielder Will Crompton, referring to the heavy graduation losses that the team suffered over the past two seasons. “We kind of flew under the radar most of the year. But to have Jack step up like that really pushed the whole team to improve. It made us want to do better every game.”

And better is what the team did, finishing with a 10-2-2 regular season mark. The second tie was in the rematch with rival Hartford. Arthur remembers that game as a high mark of the season, in several ways.

“We were up 1-0 and had a lot of momentum. But they had a shot from the top of the box and I was partially screened. I still thought I had the save, but as I was diving, the ball slipped under my arms. I turned and watched it roll into the net.

“I kind of ducked my head down after that. But the team was right there for me. Cullen [McCarthy] told me that I was doing an awesome job and I needed to keep it up. That helped my emotional level so much and allowed me to keep my focus.”

The result was a game that was scoreless the rest of the way, despite several good attempts by the Hurricanes. On into overtime and it remained tied at 1-1. Arthur felt there were some worrisome moments, but that the defense thwarted them. Hartford had a free kick late, but that was denied as well.

It was shortly before that game that Avellino considered elevating Arthur to captain.

“I felt it was warranted. I looked at what he was displaying on the field, both during practices and games,” said the coach. “I talked to the other three captains. They all jumped on board right away.” So now Arthur was both a goalie and a captain, neither of which was in the cards when the season began.

It all leaves him wondering just a little bit what would have happened if he had started playing goalie earlier – or continued on from those early elementary school years.

“I never really found my spot until this year,” said Arthur. “But I’m glad that I finally did.”

This article first appeared in the December 8, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.