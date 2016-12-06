WHITE RIVER JCT. – Funeral services were held Dec. 6 at the Greater Hartford United Church of Christ for Robert E. Ammel Jr., 62, who died Nov. 29 in a tragic automobile accident. Pastor SallyAnne Silfies officiated.Bob was born Nov. 22, 1954 in Norwich, son of Robert E. Sr. and Corabelle (Brown) Ammel.He graduated from Hartford High School Class of 1973 and went on to receive an associate degree in Agricultural Studies from the Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center.“Boomer” as he was fondly known throughout his childhood by family and friends.He married Jane Spaulding on June 1, 1974, in Wilder, VT.They began raising their family in the late 1970’s while their lives were centered around his love of dairy farming. Their farming ended when he participated in the US Government Whole Herd Buy-Out Program in 1987. After that Bob had many jobs in sales, servicing places all over New England until 2003 when he began his career with Irving Oil. He was always very proud of his achievements within the oil and propane business. Bob was well known and respected as an extremely hard worker and dedicated employee, but he was so much more than that. He would never pass by a home without sharing where the fuel pipe might be located or what type of furnace or boiler was in the home.His family was everything to him, he loved spending time with his grandchildren especially when he could spend time and ‘play’ with them at his beloved “Camp Goshen”! Camp Goshen was his pride and joy, and his special family retreat. He loved cooking over the open fire an abundance of food for any crowd.Bob could do anything with his hands, including working with his Dad building his pride and joy barn home in the last three years.Bob umpired countless high school and Legion baseball games, officiated VT high school football games, and refereed youth hockey games. Bob spent a lot of time following his children’s games and events across the country and Canada. He was so very generous in giving to his community. He loved playing Santa for numerous holiday events including The Polar Express in White River Junction.Most of all he loved being Santa to his grandchildren and extended family.Bob was a member of the Windsor County Farm Bureau for many years, he served as president from 1985-87. In 1983 Jane & Bob were awarded VT Farm Bureau, “Young Farmers of The Year” award.In 1982 they were awarded, Conservation Farmer for Ottauquechee Natural Resources Conservation District. He was a member of the local 4-H Club, where he taught his children and numerous young people cattle showmanship, He was a member of the Hartford Rod and Gun Club, the Central Vermont Quad Riders and the Hurricane Riders Snowmobile Club.He is survived by his wife, Jane; his son, Robert D. “Dano” Ammel of White River Jct.; two daughters, Elizabeth Mary “Betsy” Charron and her husband, Christopher of Rochester, Massachusetts and Kylie Jane Curtis and her partner Trevyr Young of Plainfield, New Hampshire; seven grandchildren, Ella Christine Charron, Charles Nathan Charron, Abigail Elizabeth Charron, Morgan Elizabeth Curtis, Tucker Benjamin Curtis, Dallas Jacob Young and Walker James Young; his parents, Robert E. Ammel Sr and Corabelle (Brown) Ammel of White River Jct.; one brother, Michael Ammel of Leavenworth, Kansas; two sisters, Marilyn Ammel McLeroy of Canyon Lake, Texas and Kathryn Ammel Parker of Williston; as well as many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by an infant son, Nathan Robert Ammel.Memorial contributions maybe made to The American Legion Baseball Post 84, John O’Hara, Atten: Post 84 Baseball, 71 Sebring Lane, White River Jct., VT 05001.Condolences may be expressed to Robert’s family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.

