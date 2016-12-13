SHIPPENSBURG, North Carolina, formerly of Shelby, North Carolina and Barnard — A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg for Roy Albert Propst, Jr., 86, who was reunited with his wife Dovie, the love of his life, on Dec. 10 at his home, with his loving family by his side. Rev. Derek Wadlington will officiate. Military honors are provided by the Veterans’ Council of Shippensburg and will be conducted at the funeral home.

He was born Nov. 7, 1930 in Shelby, son of the late Roy A. and Melba (Metcalf) Propst.

Albert graduated from Shelby High School in 1948, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Theology and Philosophy from Wake Forest University, and he received his Master of Divinity from Yale.

He served in the US Navy for 20 years retiring as a commander and chaplain. He served two years as the Chaplain of the US Naval Academy in Annapolis. He served aboard the USS Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam War. He was also stationed in Okinawa for one year.

Albert had a passion for flying, he was an accomplished pianist, and he loved listening to the Metropolitan Opera. He was known for being fluent in seven languages, lamenting recently that he could only remember four of them now. He also enjoyed his daily cigar.

He is survived by two daughters, Deborah L. Dorsey of Shippensburg, and Dawn P. and husband Larry Niles of Woodstock; one son David R. Propst of Shelby; six grandchildren: Nathan, Daniel, Steven and Brian Dorsey of Pennsylvania and Sarah and Geoffrey Cota of Vermont; and many great-grandchildren.

His wife, Dovie M. (Morrison) Propst passed away Oct. 4, 2015.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grove Cancer Center, 755 Norland Ave., Suite 100 Chambersburg, PA. 17201.

