Staff Report

A number of schools are closed Monday as the National Weather Service predicts several inches of snow for the Woodstock area.

Windsor Central Supervisory Union schools, including Woodstock Union High School-Middle School, Reading Elementary, Prosper Valley, Barnard Academy, Woodstock Elementary and Killington Elementary, closed Sunday night in anticipation of the storm, according to WCAX.

The Sharon Academy, Mid Vermont Christian School and Kimball Union Academy closed as well.

The National Weather Service predicts 3 to 7 inches of snow between Sunday night and Monday afternoon.