Business Bits, Mary Lee Camp

Last-minute shoppers still have an opportunity to shop locally for hostess or Christmas gifts or for home entertaining from Sugarbush Farm located at 591 Sugarbush Farm Road in Woodstock. Unless there is help from Santa, since there are only two days left for Christmas, it’s doubtful that the farm’s normally efficient shipping methods will reach the gift recipient in time. Nonetheless a personal visit to the farm will add a level of old-fashioned Christmas spirit for shoppers.

As visitors enter through the side door of the old Sugarbush farmhouse, they are greeted by welcoming employees, who while they are wax dipping bars of cheese, propose a friendly invitation to try some samples.

There are several sampling options that include a variety of cheddars and smoked cheeses, Bleu, herbed and spicy. Most of the cheeses range in sizes from four-ounce, half-pound and full-pound bars through wheels of cheese. The cheese is made off site. However, the 50 or so annual tons of cheese are aged on the farm where it is also dipped in wax and packaged all by hand.

Beyond the sampling room is the sales area where displays of cheese, Sugarbush Farm-made syrup and other maple products, jellies and jams, various gifts ranging from knitted hats and mittens to cook books — all with a Vermont flair.

The farm is owned and operated by the Luce family, which includes Betsy and Larry, their sons Ralph and Jeff and their spouses plus grandchildren who help out. Betsy’s parents Jack and Marion Ayres founded Sugarbush farm in 1945.

“My farther was a dreamer,” said Betsy. The family lived in New York and went from Wall Street to Woodstock to fulfill Jack’s dream of having a farm in the country. He didn’t have much farming experience — the farm and business began with dairy farming and selling homemade fudge and other candies. The maple syrup business was added in the 1950s and through the years increased revenue exponentially.

Last year, the Farm shipped 2,600 gallons of syrup throughout the country and beyond. Sap is collected from 9,000 trees, which are connected by 100 miles of sap-collecting tubing. All the maple syrup is made in a sugarhouse on the farm from sap that is boiled down over a wood fire. It takes from 40-50 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup. Up until about 10 years ago, the sap was collected and hauled to the sugarhouse by a team of Belgian draft horses.

Those horses or descendants thereof remain on the farm who earn their keep at horse pull competitions, occasional parades and wagon or sleigh rides and by just looking handsome for farm visitors. At certain times of the year goats, a rabbit, baby calves and chickens strut their stuff for visitors. They might also get a glimpse of a herd of Angus cattle, who during the summer are pastured nearby.

Looking for a small wedding venue? Sugarbush Farm has a 10-by-14foot chapel nestled in the woods. It is a small replica of typical New England white clapboard churches with a cupola for a steeple. It is available for weddings and the Luces will find an officiate and will help with B& Bs and reception ideas.

Sugarbush Farm has been fulfilling mail orders since the 1950s. Today, the product can be ordered online through the website at sugarbushfarm.com or via telephone at 800-281-1757. Better, though is to visit the farm, which in addition to maple sugaring and the sales business is a real farm where haying, plowing, planting, harvesting and animal care and their welfare is tended to.

This article first appeared in the December 22, 2016 edition of the Vermont Standard.