By Meg Brazill, Standard Correspondent

ArtisTree Gallery’s first “Small Works” show in 2010 became the rare overnight success story. Since then it has developed into an annual tradition for people to celebrate and launch the holiday season. The show’s theme is all about small: the works are generally no larger than 12 inches in height and many are considerably smaller. The cost reflects the artworks’ size. What isn’t small, however, is the crowd and their expectations for seeing high quality work.

The gallery is on the first floor of a former South Pomfret farmhouse and its high ceilings, inviting entryway and banister staircase lend an air of stateliness. On opening night, the three gallery rooms and hallway were filled with art and a celebratory feeling as people arrived for the exhibition and sale of “Small Works” and “50 @50.” It’s one of the few occasions where having a big crowd adds to the art experience. “We have a tradition our hands,” said Adrian Tans, gallery director. “It’s not every day you can feel like that.”

People were vying to see the “50@50,” which is fifty paintings by fifty artists for $50 each. For every show, Tans aims to exhibit high quality work while attending to the community aspect of the art center. The “50@50” part of “Small Works” accomplishes both goals well without compromising either. Artists from towns throughout the Upper Valley are well represented. The list reads like a who’s who of local artists, and new names appear every year.

“Everybody starts with the same thing — a 50-square-inch panel,” Tans said. Each side is 7 1/16 inches, which is the closest Tans could get, mathematically, to a 50-inch-square. The panels are custom-made to get the precise sizing.

Anyone can request a panel and Tans also reaches out to artists who have completed panels previously. “I love it when it’s a level playing field,” Tans said. “Some people put in a ton of effort, some people get very experimental.” When it’s hung, the group of paintings — a few are mixed media, sculptural works—is its own installation piece. “The artists really get into it.” And so do the people who come to the exhibit.

The 50@50 titles and artists’ names appear on a grid off to the side so the work can be identified easily but not immediately. It’s fun to guess which artist painted which panel. Surprises abound. And so do the red dots, which indicate a work has sold. The early December opening meant no one was in a panic — yet — about gifts. But gifts were clearly on the minds of many. Giddiness was in the air. And secrets. There was also a bit of competitiveness as clear favorites emerged and sold. More red dots appeared.

In addition to 50@50, there are more than one hundred other works — small sculptures, paintings, prints, ceramics, tiles, photographs and others.

Most are wall pieces, but there are also three-dimensional works, some utilitarian. Take Lucille Major’s eight-inch-square painted wooden box, for example. Titled “American Pooches,” the top of the box is a painting/collage of two dogs posed like the farm couple in Grant Wood’s “American Gothic” painting. Nearby, Mary Dolan displayed five embroidered bracelets, each using different beads such as amber, malachite and jade. Each of Chris Jacobson’s three stoneware “Rattles,” shaped like a crescent moon, are of a different color and has a different facial expression. And they do make the sound of a rattle.

Amanda Ann Palmer returns this year with several glazed pinch pots. Each holds an air plant but the pots can be used as a container for anything small. Exquisitely crafted, a pair of them makes an affordable and enduring gift. While there, be sure to find Palmer’s miniature tea set.

With so much to see, some standout work could go overlooked. Lela Jaacks’ “Mingle” is a series of four sculptures by the same name, numbered I through IV. Each “Mingle” is a different grouping of dried poppies embedded in a square block of smooth concrete. The poppies tease and dance in a variety of “poses.” The title references the poppies’ similarity to people mingling and conversing. The hard-edge concrete complements the delicate array of flowers. The neutral tones of the work are calm, unobtrusive and striking.

Sheryl Trainor’s monoprint, “Shell,” is another quiet, powerful work. A seashell is imprinted on white, heavy weight paper; the shape and crevices of the shell are articulated clearly in the paper. A natural green hue highlights the shell’s ridges and evokes other natural elements. There is movement in the piece, evocative of the sea.

Landscape paintings by Gerard J. Douette, Agata Marzac and Meg McLean depict recognizable New England scenes, all well executed and all stylistically distinctive from one another. On an end wall, four wax-and-acrylic abstract paintings by James Murray hang together. Each has its own title and is visually arresting. It would be difficult to select only one.

Tans has done an exceptional job of sorting through so many disparate works and finding a place in the gallery to give each its appropriate space.

Adrian Tans and ArtisTree Gallery are to be applauded for introducing the fine work of so many local artists to the community, and for providing a new and welcome tradition for all. “Small Works” and “50@50” will be on exhibit through Dec. 22.