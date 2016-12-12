Burton, Killington, and Special Olympics Vermont are partnering to present a Burton Riglet Park during the Special Olympics USA training camp. The Burton Riglet Park is a fun and engaging environment for kids to learn to snowboard through guided discovery and play.

On Dec. 13, kids ages 3-8 are invited to Killington to try snowboarding. “We are excited to bring the Burton Riglet Park to the Special Olympics event at Killington,” says Jeff Boliba, VP of Global Resorts for Burton. “Kids will get a chance to have a free introduction to snowboarding in a fun and playful way that will leave them smiling.”

Families and school groups are encouraged to participate in the Burton Riglet Park at no cost and share in the training camp experience. Registration is encouraged and walk-ups are welcome.

Olympic Gold Medalist Ross Powers will be on site to help kids navigate the Riglet Park experience. Powers is a Vermont native and worked with Burton Snowboards for nearly 15 years. During that time, Ross won nearly every major halfpipe title in snowboarding. Burton has also supported Ross through two Olympics where he won a Bronze medal at the 1998 Games and a Gold at the 2002 Games. He now heads the snowboarding program at the Stratton Mountain School.

The Special Olympics USA national team training camp for the delegation competing at the 2017 World Games in Austria next March will take place at Killington Dec. 12-15. Special Olympics USA is comprised of 150 athletes, 40 coaches and approximately 20 delegation members who support team operations, for a total delegation of 210. The delegation also includes Special Olympics Unified Sports teams, where people with and without intellectual disabilities compete together, as teammates. Team members will compete in seven sports: alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, figure skating, floor hockey, snowboarding, snowshoeing and speed skating.

For more information and to register for the Burton Riglet Park visit specialolympicsvermont.org/events.