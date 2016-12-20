LEBANON, New Hampshire — Theo Orr Howe, 92, passed away on Dec. 3 in Lebanon.

Theo was born in Vershire on Nov. 22, 1924, daughter of Florence and Don Orr.

She attended the University of Vermont where she met her husband, Harry E. Howe of Tunbridge. They were married on Aug. 18, 1945, and had three children, Gregory, Douglas, and Fay.

In 1958 Theo and Harry moved to Canton, New York where Theo was an active member of the community. She was involved with the local hospital guild, Canton Garden Club, and taught sewing, knitting, cooking, and furniture refinishing to 4-H members. She served on the SUNY Canton Foundation Board, and managed a family real estate business. Theo was an accomplished cook and great hostess for many social functions the couple hosted.

In 1988 they moved to a large farm in Louisville, New York and raised beef cattle. Theo enjoyed her many hobbies but most of all spending time with and entertaining family and friends. After eight years they moved to Quechee. Theo was active with local volunteer groups and enjoyed spending time outdoors, canoeing, kayaking, hiking, skiing, and traveling the world with Harry.

Theo is survived by her husband of 71 years, Harry; son, Gregory Howe of Canton, New York; daughter, Fay Weber of Hartland; four grandchildren, Graham Howe and his wife, Elizabeth, of Charlottesville, Virginia, Carrie Capella and her husband, Tyler, of Canton, New York, Avery Weber of Holliston, Massachusetts, and Ian Weber of South Burlington; a sister, Theda Hurtubise of Essex Junction; and a brother, Conrad Orr of Orwell; along with three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her son Douglas Howe; sister, Ruth Burgess; and brother, Charles Orr.

Theo was a very generous and caring individual, always putting others’ needs first. Theo donated her childhood home to VerShare, a non-profit that works to build community spirit, involvement, and foster economic development in the town of Vershire.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VerShare, P.O. Box 112, Vershire, VT 05079

