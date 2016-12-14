Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
Three Ponies Prancing
Top Stories
Hartland Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested in WRJ
by Eric Francis, Standard Correspondent
Work Continues as Ski Hill Waits for Permit
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
As Incentive Expires, Solar Companies Go Roof Hunting
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Woodstock to Welcome the Weather Channel
by Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent
After 25 Years in Teaching, Barb Leonard Retires
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Select Board Approves $10,500 in Option Tax Allocation
by Michelle Fields, Standard Correspondent
Mt. Ascutney Announces New Chief Executive Officer
VINS Presents Ice Age Mammals on the Meadow
‘He Would Be Ecstatic’, Sharon Family’s Tree Donated to State in Memory of Father, Daughter
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Gerrish Recalls 65 Years of Selling Cars
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Locals Revel in Annual Holiday Production
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
SPORTS
Woodstock Girls Hockey Team Shuts Out Brattleboro
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
Standing Tall, Boys Hoops Wants to Exploit Height Advantage
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
OBITUARIES
Correne Frenier
Dorothy McEnaney
Judith Haynes
Lawrence West
Margaret Abbott
Roy Propst
BarnArts Holiday Cabaret 2016
BarnArts and ArtisTree opened Wassail Weekend with the sold out Holiday Cabaret Evening at ArtisTree on Friday night.
Wassail Weekend of Events, 2016
The annual Wassail Weekend held in Village in Woodstock Vermont on December 9-11 this year.
Hartland Holiday Show
The Hartland Community Arts group presented a Holiday Show at Damon Hall on Friday, December 9.
Vermont Standard Correspondents Party 2016
The annual Vermont Standard Holiday Correspondents party wash held at Public House in Quechee.