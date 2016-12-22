Read these stories and more on the eEdition, new edition available Wednesday nights, pick it up a copy on the newsstands Thursdays or subscribe.
Up, Up and Away
Top Stories
Ascutney Abutter Pulls Permit, Former Resort Owner Wants Tax Break
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
New Hospital CEO Focuses on Patient Care
Staff Report
In Windsor, Cops Help Families Through Holidays
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Citizen of the Year Not a ‘Self-Promoter’
by Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent
Fire House Project Seemingly Stalled by Weather
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Free Guided 2017 First Day Hikes in Vermont
Quick Action by Woodstock Pharmacist Saves Windsor Home
by Nancy Nutile-McMenemy, Standard Correspondent
Boys Basketball Tops Harwood at Tourney
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
OBITUARIES
Eleanor Spencer
Harry Buss
Helen Dicke
June Harper Sanderson Winsor Mitchell
Marilyn Childs
Mark Tetreault
Theo Howe
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
New Lift at Suicide Six Opens
The new Poma lift at Suicide Six officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Monday.
South Woodstock Christmas Pageant, 2016
The annual Christmas Pageant was held despite the snowy icy roads.
BarnArts Winter Carols
BarnArts 6th Annual Winter Carols was held on Friday night at the First Universalist Church and Society of Barnard.
Weather Channel in Woodstock
The Weather Channel broadcasted from the Green in Woodstock to help celebrate the winter solstice.