‘A Musical Genius’
Blind Performer, Family Amaze Local Audiences
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Top Stories
WUHS Students Shocked by Nude Photo Sharing
by Katy Savage, Standard Staff
Reward Offered for Info on Toys for Tots Theft
Staff Report
New Lieutenant Ready for Desk Job Again
Staff Report
The Top 10 Stories of 2016
‘A Lot of Work, But so Worth the Unconditional Love’
Windsor Farm’s Family Features 41 Siberian Huskies
by Nancy Nutile-McMenemy, Standard Correspondent
Riches to Rags: Brownsville Hotel and Sykes’ Store
by Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent
Woodstock Girls Hockey Blanks Brattleboro
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
Boys Alpine Team Aims for Third Consecutive Title
by David Miles, Sports Correspondent
The Days of the Vermont Poultry Outlet
by John Leavitt, Historically Speaking
OBITUARIES
Carol Sullivan
Doris Earle
Everett ‘Sandy’ Towne
Joan Holson
Perry Hodgdon
Velma Wright
William Gamage
PHOTO GALLERIES – all photo galleries
Weather Channel in Woodstock
The Weather Channel broadcasted from the Green in Woodstock to help celebrate the winter solstice.
Weathersfield Proctor Library Holiday Party
The Friends of Weathersfield Proctor Library hosted their annual Holiday Party on Wednesday Dec. 21.
Ian Holt Memorial Hockey, 2016
The annual memorial hockey games held at Union Arena featuring WUHS Alumni is held the day after Christmas each year.
Brooks Hubbard and Val McCallum Concert
Woodstock resident Val McCallum joined his friend Brooks Hubbard for a concert at the Briggs Opera House on Thursday Dec. 22.
Braeburn Siberian Huskies, 2016
Braeburn Siberian Huskies are hooked up to a sled on the grounds of the Great River Outfitters in Windsor offering rides across the snow.