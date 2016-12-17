Staff Report

Vermont State Police are investigating two break-ins that happened on the afternoon of Nov. 18. Two rifles and jewelry were stolen from a Barnard residence on Route 12 after jewelry was stolen from a Pomfret residence on Starbruck Road, according to police.

Vermont State Police Sgt. Anthony French doesn’t have a suspect. He suspected the break-ins were related since they occurred in similar areas.

“We don’t have any further information,” French said.

Attempts to reach the victims were unsuccessful.

Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks has responded to 36 robberies this past year, according to Lt. Roger Farmer.