By Virginia Dean, Standard Correspondent

If all goes according to plan, the Union Arena will soon become the first rink to achieve a net zero goal in North America, resulting in a dramatic reduction of the cost of youth and family programs in the future.

The Union Arena Board of Directors is spear heading the project. The current strategy to achieve this goal requires two main components. The first is to improve the efficiency limits of the rink by approximately 50 percent. This will be done through system integration, engineering, ultra-efficient lighting and mechanical systems. The second is to use Earth-friendly renewable energy sources to provide the other 50 percent.

Becoming a net zero facility would mean no annual energy cost for heating fuel and electricity.

“We’ve hired professional consultants that include Accent Refrigeration and ENGVT,” said EJay Bishop, Union Arena General Manager. “BMD services will also be provided at no cost.”

The project will reduce energy costs by approximately $140,000 per year, explained Harold Mayhew, president of the Union Arena Board of Directors. A portion of the money saved would be used to build a new endowment for the arena to ensure that future financial obligations are covered, including the long-term maintenance of the facility, Bishop said.

Another strategic goal for the campaign project would be to upgrade and update the existing refrigeration, heating, ventilation and lighting systems.

The annual savings gained by these renovations and improvements to the facility and the use of renewable energy will not only allow for reduced participation fees, but will provide opportunities to better maintain the infrastructure and possibly enable the arena to invest in improvements for the future, Bishop noted.

“It not only means lower costs for the youth and family programs but it will help the planet as well,” said Mayhew.

The cost of energy accounts for approximately a third of the total annual operational costs which amount to $500,000, according to Bishop.

“Achieving a net zero facility means the Union Arena is more sustainable for the future while leaving a smaller carbon footprint.”

The work required to achieve the stated goal includes four basic tiers, each designed to achieve a specific goal on the path to sustainability, Mayhew related. The tiers of work include updating the refrigeration system, updating the HVAC system, adding a renewable energy source, and adding system integration.

“The net consumption would be reduced dramatically with each subsequent tier of work until a net amount of zero is reached,” Mayhew said.

The sustainable arena campaign fundraising goal is $1.4 million of which $400,000 has currently been raised.

Built in 2003 and with 17,000 square-feet of open space, the Union Arena is open 12 months a year and is open to rent for a variety of uses including concerts, outings, antique shows, art shows, school graduations, theatre festivals, concerts, fundraisers, and sports practices. A myriad of educational, health and arts organizations also use the facility for events.

“The arena provides a sense of pride; a community gathering place to enjoy family, friends and visitors; and a place to recreate and develop healthy activities,” said Bishop. “It’s an economic engine that produces approximately $2.5 million toward the local economy.”

Currently there are approximately 100,000 visits each year.

The Union Arena, Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to offer affordable and accessible healthy activities for all families and the overall population of the region,” according to its website.

The project has been endorsed by Sustainable Woodstock, Efficiency Vermont, the Woodstock Youth Hockey Association, the Woodstock Union High and Middle School boards, and the Woodstock Rotary Club.